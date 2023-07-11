NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,968 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 13.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,927 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 386,867 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,486,000 after purchasing an additional 90,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $13,294,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,355,871 shares in the company, valued at $163,870,569.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,492 shares of company stock worth $14,320,215 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NIKE Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.13.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $105.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.72. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $131.31. The firm has a market cap of $162.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

