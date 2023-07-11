Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Sold by Aquila Investment Management LLC

Aquila Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 17,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 71.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NDSN stock opened at $246.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $199.32 and a 1-year high of $251.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $228.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.46. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.14. Nordson had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The firm had revenue of $650.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 29.18%.

NDSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Nordson from $241.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Nordson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

