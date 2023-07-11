Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target Raised to $253.00 at Bank of America

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $226.00 to $253.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

NSC has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. VNET Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Vertical Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $242.96.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NSC stock opened at $228.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $52.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.50. Norfolk Southern has a one year low of $196.33 and a one year high of $264.22.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $419,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,654 shares in the company, valued at $6,423,545.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Norfolk Southern

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,258 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.9% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 378,114 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $81,124,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $408,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,510 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $59,513,000 after buying an additional 8,487 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

