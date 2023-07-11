NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Acquires 216 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 11,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $242.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $233.84 and its 200-day moving average is $225.29. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $244.26. The firm has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

