NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Buys 405 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,195 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Perficient were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 112,600.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,011,600 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $838,770,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000,942 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,930,813 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $255,582,000 after purchasing an additional 49,373 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,347,413 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $148,336,000 after purchasing an additional 75,164 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,126,049 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $73,216,000 after purchasing an additional 22,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Perficient by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 939,379 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $65,597,000 after acquiring an additional 13,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRFT shares. TheStreet upgraded Perficient from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Perficient in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.71.

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT opened at $85.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.65. Perficient, Inc. has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $110.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.55.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $231.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.09 million. Perficient had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 32.14%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Nancy C. Pechloff bought 675 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.23 per share, with a total value of $50,105.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,342.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Nancy C. Pechloff bought 675 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.23 per share, with a total value of $50,105.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,342.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph C. Derrickson bought 634 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.87 per share, for a total transaction of $50,003.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,897.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,569 shares of company stock valued at $119,936. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

