NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Cuts Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC reduced its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Trading Up 1.6 %

LRCX opened at $627.64 on Tuesday. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $299.59 and a 52 week high of $651.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $597.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $526.53. The firm has a market cap of $84.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 26.08%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total transaction of $567,002.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,356,537.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lam Research from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.00.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

