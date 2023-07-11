NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Grows Stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,920 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 172.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 150 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 39,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total value of $7,988,401.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,029,895.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.31, for a total value of $573,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,597,707.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 39,948 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total transaction of $7,988,401.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,029,895.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,448 shares of company stock valued at $12,182,857. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of First Solar from $232.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $277.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of First Solar from $189.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $204.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $176.00 to $261.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.04.

Shares of FSLR opened at $190.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 489.29 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.25. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.96 and a twelve month high of $232.00.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $548.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.66 million. First Solar had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 0.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

