NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in ANSYS by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in ANSYS by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in ANSYS by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

In other ANSYS news, SVP Janet Lee sold 2,580 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.21, for a total transaction of $841,621.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,684,369.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ANSYS news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 52,221 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total transaction of $17,129,010.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,186,595.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Janet Lee sold 2,580 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.21, for a total transaction of $841,621.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,684,369.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,976 shares of company stock worth $18,619,047. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Price Performance

ANSS stock opened at $332.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.23 and a 52-week high of $339.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.57.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $509.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.15 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 25.74%. Research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on ANSS shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $266.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.92.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Articles

