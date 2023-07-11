NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Has $1.44 Million Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lowered its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KR. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR stock opened at $46.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.42 and its 200 day moving average is $46.63. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $45.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.26 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $1,102,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,348,140.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $1,102,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,348,140.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $1,187,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 126,866 shares in the company, valued at $6,024,866.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KR shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.41.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

