NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Has $6.47 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 634.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,686 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,822 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 566 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,649 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $15,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 2,181 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $463.05 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $558.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $481.30 and a 200-day moving average of $487.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.66.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th were issued a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $527.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $627.00 to $564.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $590.84.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.