NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Sells 500 Shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC owned about 0.10% of Matthews International worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MATW. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Matthews International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,406,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,948,000 after acquiring an additional 14,222 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Matthews International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,491,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,981,000 after acquiring an additional 74,954 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Matthews International by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,152,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,284,000 after acquiring an additional 60,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Matthews International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,133,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,497,000 after acquiring an additional 8,432 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Matthews International by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 641,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,534,000 after acquiring an additional 127,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Matthews International alerts:

Matthews International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MATW opened at $46.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.32 and its 200-day moving average is $37.77. Matthews International Co. has a 52-week low of $22.12 and a 52-week high of $47.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Matthews International Dividend Announcement

Matthews International ( NASDAQ:MATW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a positive return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $479.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.38 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Matthews International Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -43.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MATW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Matthews International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Matthews International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Matthews International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Matthews International Profile

(Free Report)

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, emblems, lights, photo ceramics, caskets, and cremation and incineration equipment for the cemetery and funeral home industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.