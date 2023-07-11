NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Takes $1.29 Million Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.36, for a total transaction of $342,420.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,875 shares in the company, valued at $8,966,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total transaction of $87,963.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569,570.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.36, for a total transaction of $342,420.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,966,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,677 shares of company stock worth $3,270,473. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $206.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.50.

VRSK opened at $226.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $219.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.95. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.94 and a 1 year high of $228.96. The stock has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 57.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.50%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Featured Stories

