NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lowered its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,438 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.9% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 288,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,784,000 after purchasing an additional 13,608 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,029,739,000 after purchasing an additional 190,319 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 234.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $121.08 on Tuesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.08 and a fifty-two week high of $122.06. The stock has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.29.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.12. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 12,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total value of $1,432,405.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 12,138 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total transaction of $1,432,405.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $3,343,563.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,976,133.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,077 shares of company stock worth $5,117,562 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

