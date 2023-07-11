NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NuZee stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of -0.13. NuZee has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $44.80.

NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.80) EPS for the quarter. NuZee had a negative return on equity of 117.41% and a negative net margin of 301.37%. The company had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NuZee stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuZee, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NUZE Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.28% of NuZee as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

NuZee, Inc, a specialty coffee company, engages in the manufacture, packing, and sale of single serve coffee and tea bag-style coffee for coffee roasters and food service companies in North America and South Korea. The company provides its products under Coffee Blenders and Twin Peaks brands. NuZee, Inc was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.

