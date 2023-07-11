ODDITY Tech Ltd. (ODD) to Raise $299 Million in IPO

ODDITY Tech Ltd. (ODD) expects to raise $299 million in an IPO on Wednesday, July 19th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 10,500,000 shares at $27.00-$30.00 per share.

In the last twelve months, ODDITY Tech Ltd. generated $399.8 million in revenue and $38.3 million in net income. ODDITY Tech Ltd. has a market-cap of $1.6 billion.

Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Allen & Company LLC, BofA Securities, Barclays, Truist Securities, JMP Securities and KeyBanc Capital Markets acted as the underwriters for the IPO.

ODDITY Tech Ltd. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are a consumer tech platform that is built to transform the global beauty and wellness market. (Incorporated in Israel) Our commitment to innovation through our proprietary technology is matched only by our commitment to developing empowering products of the highest quality. The ODDITY platform is designed to support a portfolio of brands and services that aim to innovate and disrupt the expansive global beauty and wellness market. ODDITY, powered by our first brand IL MAKIAGE, has been the fastest-growing global beauty direct-to-consumer platform from 2020 through 2022, according to Womenâ€™s Wear Daily. Our first brand, IL MAKIAGE, was also the fastest-growing digital direct-to-consumer beauty brand in the United States through 2021, which is the latest available data from Digital Commerce 360. Our second brand, SpoiledChild, launched in 2022 with the goal of disrupting the wellness category online, and is scaling even faster than IL MAKIAGE. Our success is based on our outsider approach. We are a technology company seeking to reinvent every aspect of a massive industry. Our tech team is the largest team within our company today and comprises over 40 percent of our headcount. We invest heavily in data science, machine learning, and computer vision, and we have an evergreen commitment to exploring and investing in emerging technologies. Our technology innovations, when combined with our world-class physical product range and compelling brands built to win online, aim to eliminate significant friction for customers and support a seamless end-to-end user experience. We deploy algorithms and machine learning models leveraging user data seeking to deliver a precise product match and seamless shopping experience. We harness our user data to develop physical beauty and wellness products that deliver excellent performance and functionality. We never settle on quality. If our data doesnâ€™t show it is the best we can deliver, we wonâ€™t launch it. It requires marrying two different worlds of tech and physical products. Itâ€™s not enough to build smart machine learning models, they need to be trained to match physical products. In AprilÂ 2023, we established ODDITY LABS to bring artificial intelligence-based molecule discovery for the development of science-backed, high performance beauty and wellness products. ODDITY LABS was formed in conjunction with our acquisition of Revela, a biotechnology company focused on the development of new molecules for beauty and wellness. Since our first digital brand launch in 2018, we have disrupted the way millions of consumers shop for beauty products by bringing them online and transforming the shopping experience. We bring visitors to our website, turn them into users by asking questions and learning about them, and then leverage the data we have across the platform to convert them into paying customers. We have built a platform of over 40Â million users that we have direct access to and have generated over 1Â billion unique data points on our usersâ€™ beauty preferences through our digital model. As of March 31, 2023, we had over 4 million active customers, or customers that made at least one purchase with us within the last 12 months. Our business has a powerful and rare combination of scale, growth, and profitability. Since our launch, we have proven our ability to quickly achieve success in new brands, products, categories, andÂ international markets. In just 18 months, and simultaneous with our rapid revenue growth, we achieved profitability due to strong repeat rates. (Note: ODDITY Tech Ltd. disclosed terms for its IPO in an F-1/A filing dated July 10, 2023: 10.53 million shares (10,526,314 shares) at a price range of $27.00 to $30.00 to raise $300.0 million. ODDITY Tech Ltd. filed its F-1 on June 23, 2023. The Israeli company filed its confidential IPO documents with the SEC on Feb. 1, 2022.) “.

ODDITY Tech Ltd. was founded in 2013 and has 265 employees. The company is located at 8 Haharash Street Tel Aviv-Jaffa, 6761304, Israel and can be reached via phone at (551) 751-7495 or on the web at https://oddity.com/.

