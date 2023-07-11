OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OFSSH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OFSSH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3094 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OFSSH opened at $22.20 on Tuesday. OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $23.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.01.

