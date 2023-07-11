Oxbow Advisors LLC Invests $274,000 in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,968,521,000 after buying an additional 2,602,246 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,806,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,225,230,000 after purchasing an additional 890,150 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,948,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,088,214,000 after purchasing an additional 132,770 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,369,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,465,000 after purchasing an additional 302,429 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 17.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,460,000 after buying an additional 943,279 shares during the period. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:ETN opened at $203.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $80.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $184.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $203.15.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised their target price on Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $367,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,689. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

