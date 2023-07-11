Oxbridge Acquisition (NASDAQ:OXAC) and Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) Head-To-Head Survey

Oxbridge Acquisition (NASDAQ:OXAC – Get Free Report) and Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Oxbridge Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blade Air Mobility has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Oxbridge Acquisition alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Oxbridge Acquisition and Blade Air Mobility’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxbridge Acquisition N/A -51.08% 2.51% Blade Air Mobility -16.11% -15.48% -13.35%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxbridge Acquisition N/A N/A $7.18 million $0.07 156.14 Blade Air Mobility $164.76 million 1.77 -$27.26 million ($0.38) -10.47

This table compares Oxbridge Acquisition and Blade Air Mobility’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Oxbridge Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Blade Air Mobility. Blade Air Mobility is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oxbridge Acquisition, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.6% of Oxbridge Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.4% of Blade Air Mobility shares are held by institutional investors. 17.5% of Blade Air Mobility shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Oxbridge Acquisition and Blade Air Mobility, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxbridge Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Blade Air Mobility 0 0 3 0 3.00

Blade Air Mobility has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 75.88%. Given Blade Air Mobility’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Blade Air Mobility is more favorable than Oxbridge Acquisition.

Summary

Blade Air Mobility beats Oxbridge Acquisition on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oxbridge Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on the effect of a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of blockchain technology, artificial intelligence, and insurance technology. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Georgetown, Cayman Islands. Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. operates as a subsidiary of OAC Sponsor Ltd.

About Blade Air Mobility

(Get Free Report)

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.