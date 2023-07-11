Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (NASDAQ:OXSQZ)

Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 (NASDAQ:OXSQZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 Price Performance

OXSQZ stock opened at $23.99 on Tuesday. Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 has a fifty-two week low of $22.55 and a fifty-two week high of $25.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.77.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Corp. - 6 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital Corp. - 6 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.