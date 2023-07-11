Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ) Shares Sold by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council reduced its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council owned approximately 0.12% of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. PFG Advisors increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 49,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTNQ opened at $61.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.70 million, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.50. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $48.19 and a 12 month high of $62.47.

About Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

