Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Position Increased by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,900 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $29,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Norges Bank bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $751,276,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,728,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,559,318 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $357,144,000 after buying an additional 1,137,163 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $148,226,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 412.2% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,005,413 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $164,677,000 after purchasing an additional 809,133 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $247.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total value of $6,572,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,702,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,898,087.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total transaction of $6,572,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,702,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,898,087.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,169,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 245,808 shares of company stock worth $51,850,161 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

PANW stock opened at $247.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $221.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.03. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $258.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.69 billion, a PE ratio of 392.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.20.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading

