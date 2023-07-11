Parallel Advisors LLC Has $2.55 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,318 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the first quarter worth $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 54.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE T opened at $15.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.10 and a 200-day moving average of $17.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.02, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $20.86.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.31.

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.