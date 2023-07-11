Parallel Advisors LLC Has $29.01 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,785 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $29,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,141,000 after purchasing an additional 42,292 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $441.97 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $446.61. The company has a market capitalization of $329.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $427.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $411.38.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

