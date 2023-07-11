Parallel Advisors LLC Has $4.76 Million Stock Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 648.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,482 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $4,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth $99,995,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Hormel Foods by 58.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,764,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,300 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $38,214,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,970,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,835,000 after buying an additional 826,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,500,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,636,000 after buying an additional 547,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on HRL. StockNews.com began coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Argus downgraded Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

Hormel Foods Stock Down 0.7 %

Hormel Foods stock opened at $39.08 on Tuesday. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $37.78 and a twelve month high of $51.69. The stock has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Mark J. Ourada sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $377,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,044. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $210,652.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,056.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark J. Ourada sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $377,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,800 shares of company stock worth $1,859,552. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

