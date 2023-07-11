Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,003,051,000 after purchasing an additional 28,991,285 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,233,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $769,064,000 after buying an additional 694,430 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,165,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $779,537,000 after acquiring an additional 292,574 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,016,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,054,000 after acquiring an additional 215,051 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,624,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,312,000 after acquiring an additional 931,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $36.49 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $39.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.56.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

