Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 10,661 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 142.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,661 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Amarillo National Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Verde Capital Management grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 74,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,615,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of IJH stock opened at $262.98 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $272.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $250.46 and a 200-day moving average of $251.58. The firm has a market cap of $69.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

