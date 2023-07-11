Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 3,329 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 31.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,824 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on SYK. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Stryker from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Stryker from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.00.

Stryker Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SYK opened at $295.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $287.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.19. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $306.93. The stock has a market cap of $111.87 billion, a PE ratio of 42.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 43.67%.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.