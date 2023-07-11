Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Receives $17.55 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.05.

PK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. 92 Resources reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

NYSE:PK opened at $13.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.92. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $16.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.90.

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.17). Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $648.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 54.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,324,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,904,000. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $22,594,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 107.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,517,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,085 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,984 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 46 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 29,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

