PARSIQ (PRQ) Achieves Market Cap of $15.98 Million

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 11th. During the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded down 16.5% against the dollar. One PARSIQ token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0863 or 0.00000284 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $15.98 million and $1.92 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ launched on October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,256,872 tokens. PARSIQ’s official website is parsiq.net. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.net. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net.

PARSIQ Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is a crucial component of the PARSIQ platform and can be used alongside traditional FIAT payments. Paying with PRQ tokens within the platform provides a discount, and during the first epoch of usage, users can benefit from higher execution limits, unlocked transport methods, and the ability to propose new platform features.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

