Passaic Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Passaic Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF makes up about 2.5% of Passaic Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Passaic Partners LLC owned approximately 0.40% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $12,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IYR. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 303,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,543,000 after purchasing an additional 9,778 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 40,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $87.03 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.75. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $75.66 and a 12-month high of $103.36. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

