Passaic Partners LLC Has $130.30 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Passaic Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,949,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,200 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 26.4% of Passaic Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Passaic Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $130,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $66.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.43. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

