Patten & Patten Inc. TN Acquires New Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 54,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 21,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter worth $300,000. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RCL. Argus raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.93.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of RCL opened at $103.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $31.09 and a 1 year high of $105.21.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.48. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 25.86% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($4.57) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 172.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,922,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,766,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,922,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,766,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 318,325 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $24,819,800.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,167,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,460,520.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 729,861 shares of company stock valued at $58,020,180. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

