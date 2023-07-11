Patten & Patten Inc. TN Boosts Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of PRU stock opened at $89.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 993.56, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.40. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.37 and a 1-year high of $110.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.06.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 14.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 5,555.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRU. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.92.

About Prudential Financial

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.