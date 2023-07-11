Patten & Patten Inc. TN Cuts Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Corning were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 22.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 65,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 11,884 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Corning in the first quarter worth $588,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 15.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after purchasing an additional 671,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 24.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,388,000 after purchasing an additional 140,098 shares during the last quarter. 68.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $362,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,145.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,334 shares of company stock valued at $5,294,350 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Corning Trading Up 0.9 %

GLW has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, 888 reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

NYSE GLW opened at $35.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.69 and a 200 day moving average of $33.80. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $37.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Corning had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

