Patten & Patten Inc. TN Decreases Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 311.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 61,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,711,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 19,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 17,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of ADP opened at $224.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.46 and a 1 year high of $274.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 63.86%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

