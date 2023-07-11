Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $1.04 Million Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Marriott International by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,637 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $326,980,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Marriott International by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,202,000 after buying an additional 1,972,684 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Marriott International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,380,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,701,000 after buying an additional 24,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Marriott International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,311,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,474,000 after buying an additional 31,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total value of $749,877.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,072 shares in the company, valued at $710,116.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total transaction of $749,877.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,072 shares in the company, valued at $710,116.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total transaction of $2,849,316.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at $27,822,405.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,659 shares of company stock worth $3,994,613. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $190.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.54. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.15 and a fifty-two week high of $190.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 272.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on MAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Marriott International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $201.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.69.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

