Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $1.55 Million Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lessened its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GE. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,112,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust bought 35,160 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 175,160 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 239,419 shares of company stock valued at $24,144,151 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company's stock.

General Electric Trading Up 2.1 %

GE stock opened at $110.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $120.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.27. General Electric has a twelve month low of $46.60 and a twelve month high of $110.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.26 and a 200-day moving average of $92.98.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on General Electric from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays raised their target price on General Electric from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

