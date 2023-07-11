Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $222,000 Stock Position in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its stake in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in CACI International were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AMJ Financial Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of CACI International by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 3,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CACI International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,073,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of CACI International by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,329 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,987,000 after acquiring an additional 18,643 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of CACI International by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,353 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in CACI International by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Stock Performance

NYSE:CACI opened at $341.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $316.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.21. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. CACI International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $245.32 and a fifty-two week high of $346.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CACI International Inc will post 18.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CACI International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of CACI International in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on CACI International from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.30, for a total transaction of $48,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CACI International Company Profile

(Free Report)

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Further Reading

