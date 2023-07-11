Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $555,000 Holdings in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lessened its position in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Roche were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RHHBY. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Roche by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,696,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,313,000 after purchasing an additional 876,903 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Roche during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,877,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roche during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,725,000. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Roche by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 74,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 23,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roche by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 34,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 17,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays cut Roche from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.14.

RHHBY opened at $37.33 on Tuesday. Roche Holding AG has a 1-year low of $34.70 and a 1-year high of $43.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of oncology, neuroscience, infectious diseases, immunology, hemophilia, ophthalmology, dermatology, respiratory, anemia, inflammatory and autoimmune, and transplantation.

