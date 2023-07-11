Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $759,000 Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lessened its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of D. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 9,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 15,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 37,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of D stock opened at $51.60 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $86.28. The firm has a market cap of $43.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.79 and a 200-day moving average of $56.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 186.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

D has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.09.

Insider Activity at Dominion Energy

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

