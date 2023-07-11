Patten & Patten Inc. TN Lowers Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,799 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at approximately $414,830,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 156.4% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 65.6% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $29.79 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of -7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.69. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.14 and a 1-year high of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -50.00%.

In other news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll bought 5,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.42 per share, for a total transaction of $146,988.24. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 59,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,201. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WBA. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.23.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

