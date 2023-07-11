Patten & Patten Inc. TN Purchases 60 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LifePro Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. City State Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Truefg LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $280.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $268.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.71. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $283.80. The firm has a market cap of $91.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

