Patten & Patten Inc. TN Purchases 706 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 706 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.2% during the first quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 68,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,563,000 after acquiring an additional 6,339 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 244,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,881,000 after purchasing an additional 38,691 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.7% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 36,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 22.1% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $153,000. 38.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $178.80 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $191.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.22.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

