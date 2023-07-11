Patten & Patten Inc. TN Purchases 875 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,233,000 after buying an additional 6,226 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,065,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 150.6% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 22,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 13,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,353,000.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XME opened at $51.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.65. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52 week low of $40.76 and a 52 week high of $59.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

