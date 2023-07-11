Patten & Patten Inc. TN Reduces Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,756 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 127,655.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,100,544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,149,287 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,062,316,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Medtronic by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816,172 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Medtronic by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,599,068 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,290,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,370 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 1,041.4% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,160,571 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $167,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,275 shares during the period. 80.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE:MDT opened at $86.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.58. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $95.60.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 97.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.76.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

