Patten & Patten Inc. TN Reduces Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,259 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 149,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 23.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 929.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,070,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,834,000 after purchasing an additional 966,768 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 44.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 41.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Regions Financial

In other news, Director J Thomas Hill bought 11,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $200,118.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,107 shares in the company, valued at $387,735.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Regions Financial Price Performance

RF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Regions Financial from $27.50 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.22.

Shares of RF stock opened at $18.46 on Tuesday. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.94 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.75.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 16.60%. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

