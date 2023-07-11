Patten & Patten Inc. TN Reduces Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lessened its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 282.8% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $155,402.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

NYSE DD opened at $70.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.51. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $78.40. The company has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.40.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 43.63%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 12.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.46.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

