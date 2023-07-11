Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 250 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthquest Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IUSV opened at $78.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.38 and a 200-day moving average of $73.78. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $62.05 and a 1-year high of $78.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.2769 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

