Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 386 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,215 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.5% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $17,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 15,711 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,425,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 2,619 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 32,732 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,469,000 after buying an additional 8,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE UNH opened at $463.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $481.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $487.42. The company has a market capitalization of $431.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $445.68 and a 12 month high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.85 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th were issued a $1.88 dividend. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $590.84.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

