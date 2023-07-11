Patten & Patten Inc. TN Trims Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Amgen were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in Amgen by 4.1% during the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 75,615 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,280,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Amgen by 5.1% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its stake in Amgen by 9.6% during the first quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 3,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 48.0% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 5,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 1.1% during the first quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 74,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,912,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $224.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $224.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.44. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $296.67.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Argus cut their target price on Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Barclays cut their target price on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Amgen from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.76.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

